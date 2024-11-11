National Conference Celebrates Milestones in Upland Recovery and Inspires Next Steps in Conservation

Leaders in conservation gathered at a ‘Harvesting Balance’ conference at Heritage Quay, the University of Huddersfield, to celebrate the development and agreement of key upland recovery milestones and share future conservation strategies.

Hosted by Honley-based charity River Holme Connections, the conference brought together experts from across England to discuss practical achievements and new approaches to restoring upland areas.

Attendees, including representatives from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), the Environment Agency, Natural England, and various national and local conservation groups, explored how coordinated efforts can create sustainable change for farming, biodiversity, and communities.

The conference spotlighted River Holme Connections’ ‘Nature’s Holme’ project, funded by DEFRA’s Landscape Recovery scheme, as an ongoing pioneering effort to restore nearly 2,800 hectares of land within the River Holme catchment in West Yorkshire.

This initiative has seen agreements for large areas of land to enter sustainable farming as well as facilitating water quality improvement and biodiversity enhancement while laying the groundwork for future growth.

The event celebrated completed milestones, current initiatives, and long-term ambitions for upland recovery across England.

Lynva Russell, Founder and Chair of Trustees for River Holme Connections, shared the deeper vision driving the project.

“This project is already transforming our landscape, proving that collective effort can yield lasting change for our land, rivers, heritage and communities.

“This is about inspiring generational change, being part of a wider team that shares the same vision and taking everyone with us on this journey. It’s a wonderful moment for the communities to unite.”

Significant national milestones have already been agreed upon with landowners across the Holme Valley, covering restoration projects to improve habitats through woodland creation, peatland restoration and wildflower meadow establishment.

Improving the accessibility of paths and trails has also been scoped to enable the public to enjoy the landscape, allowing for a closer connection between communities and their natural environment.

It is also hoped collaboration with landowners will lead to more sustainable farming practices that align with national and international environmental targets.

Lynva said: “These efforts serve as a model for upland regions and underscore the importance of a shared approach to conservation that respects local needs while contributing to a national vision.”

With conservation projects spanning diverse regions – from Yorkshire and the Lake District to Dartmoor in Devon – the conference provided a forum for knowledge exchange and strategic alignment.

Guest speakers - alongside Luke A’Bear, River Holme Connection’s ‘Nature’s Holme’ Project Manager, and Ffion Robb, River Ranger for River Holme Connections on ‘Nature’s Holme’ (West Yorkshire) – included Christi Lloyd, Project Development Manager for Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, who discussed the ‘Three Dales’ (Yorkshire Dales) initiative, Jane Birch, Senior Project Manager for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) who spoke on the Eastern Fells of the Lake District, and Professor Dominick Spracklen, Project Lead for the University of Leeds who provided insights within the Upper Duddon in the Lake District.

Through shared insights on ecosystem restoration, waterway management, and species reintroduction, attendees identified opportunities to support each other’s work and leverage national partnerships for local impact through landscape recovery.

Keynote speaker Lee Schofield, author and Nature Recovery Lead at the Lowther Estate delivered an inspiring address titled, ‘Wilding the Eastern Lakes’. He emphasised the interconnectedness of regional efforts.

“Our projects remind us of what’s possible when communities, landowners, and conservationists come together to support both nature and people,” he said.

“Each region contributes a vital piece to the broader effort, proving that sustainable change is achievable through collective action.”

As the projects enter their next phase, River Holme Connections and its partners are committed to implementing their own plans to deliver sustainable land management, expand natural flood management projects, and continue nature recovery efforts within the Valley and beyond.

Attendees were treated to a premiere of a documentary on River Holme Connections by Leeds Trinity University students, along with a virtual flyover of the catchment area produced by Vantage Drone Services.

The conference also featured an exhibition by Holmfirth artist Rosalind Annis, titled ‘From Moor to Mill,’ celebrating the heritage, flora and fauna of the river Holme catchment.

Among those in attendance were representatives from DEFRA, Dartmoor Farm Cluster, Northumberland National Park, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, Longley Farm, Holme Valley Parish Council, Honley Village Community Trust, local councillors, Wyre Rivers Trust, Yorkshire Water, the Forestry Commission, and academic institutions.