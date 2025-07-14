New care home brings major investment and local jobs to Old Malton

The Octopus Healthcare Fund has added Manor Park care home in Old Malton to its growing portfolio of quality care homes.

Sandstone Care Group, which has headquarters in Chester and Warrington, will take operational ownership of Manor Park in Old Malton, North Yorkshire on a 35-year lease upon completion of the build.

The new care home, will create almost 100 new jobs for the local community, with the first residents set to move in by October 2025. Home assessments and visits can be arranged for those interested in learning more about life at Manor Park.

Nestled on the outskirts of the picturesque and historic town of Malton, Manor Park will provide exceptional residential and residential dementia care in a safe, secure and welcoming environment. Combining modern design and advanced technology with the highest standards of care, Manor Park represents the future of luxury living for older people.

With 80 spacious and stylish en-suite bedrooms, the home has been carefully designed to offer premium comfort and outstanding facilities. Residents will enjoy:

A cinema room

Hair and beauty salon

Café bar

Club lounge

Traditional tea room

Landscaped gardens and patios

Ground floor bedrooms with direct garden access

The home will offer a vibrant lifestyle, with an extensive weekly activities programme designed to encourage residents to pursue existing hobbies and discover new ones. Freshly prepared meals will be available daily from a varied and seasonally inspired menu, with options to suit all tastes and dietary needs.

James Parkin, Co-Founder and Director, Sandstone Care Group, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Octopus Healthcare Fund, providing further much-needed care facilities to the North of England. Our growing portfolio of care homes provides a range of residential, nursing and dementia care services within modern, vibrant communities. Our focus is always on providing unrivalled person-centred care for our residents in a welcoming environment, and Manor Park in Old Malton will be no different.

“We are thrilled to be opening in such a beautiful, historical town and look forward to partnering with local organisations to enrich the lives of our residents and the wider community.”

The Octopus Healthcare Fund is managed by Octopus Capital, who has been investing in the UK care home market for over 15 years, with a portfolio of more than 100 high-quality care homes.

Max Weitzmann, Investment Director, Octopus Capital, said: “We are thrilled to see Sandstone Care Group ready to open their latest care home in Old Malton. Manor Park is a purpose-built, modern care home that will put the needs of its residents first with an emphasis on quality care and well-being.”

Sandstone Care is committed to recruiting a dedicated, compassionate team who share its ethos of providing personalised, person-centred care and making a meaningful difference in the lives of residents and their families.