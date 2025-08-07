New coffee lounge, restaurant and show apartment unveiled at luxury retirement community

Alexandra Johnson, Sales and Marketing Director for Adlington Retirement Living, said: “We create communities where our homeowners can enjoy life on their terms, combining independence with friendship, comfort and support in a safe and secure environment.

“While our beautiful apartments and shared spaces set the stage, it’s the sense of belonging that makes the real difference. It’s about connection, wellbeing and enjoying later life to the full.”

The community offers 61 stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, each thoughtfully designed for life after 60 and complete with a private patio or walk-out balcony.

Margaret and Keith, homeowners at Adlington Retirement Living’s community in Menston, said: “We think it's fantastic. We don't ‘like’ living here. We love it. It's like an extended family. It really is a community.

“It's amazing how popular we've become with friends visiting since we moved here. They come and have lunch with us in the restaurant. Once they’ve sampled the meals, they want to come again. We’re entertaining more than we ever did when we lived in our bungalow.

“You can mix with others or keep to yourself - it's entirely up to you. It's just lovely that way. I'll be going to the quiz this afternoon, which runs every fortnight. We've also started a little walking group. Yesterday there were about 10 of us, and we all had coffee after our walk. The atmosphere was brilliant.”

Riverside Gardens will welcome its first homeowners this autumn. Until then, the marketing suite is open six days a week and private tours are now available for those considering a move.

Alexandra Johnson said: “We’re delighted with the interior design at Riverside Gardens. Each of our communities has a unique interior design scheme to ensure individuality and a fresh look. We’re proud of the beautiful spaces created here and look forward to welcoming our first homeowners to move in this autumn.”

Homeowners will enjoy the best of both worlds: the privacy of a spacious apartment and beautifully kept shared spaces that feel like an extension of home. Beyond the coffee lounge, restaurant and homeowners’ lounge, facilities include a hair salon, therapy suite, activities studio and a guest suite with en-suite bathroom for visiting friends and family who wish to stay overnight.

All apartments include quality, fully fitted kitchens with integrated appliances. Many feature en-suite shower rooms as well as separate bathrooms, and most have walk-out balconies or a private patio area overlooking the landscaped gardens. The gardens are beautifully manicured and maintained, offering plenty of opportunities to relax in peaceful surroundings, with seating areas, thoughtful pathways and a summer house to enjoy.

For added peace of mind, a 24-hour on-site team is always there if needed, with optional personal care packages that can be tailored to individual needs, a sophisticated emergency call system and security video entry.

Adlington Retirement Living’s commitment to quality has been recognised time and again, including twice being named ‘Seniors Housing Scheme of the Year’ and winning ‘Seniors Housing Developer of the Year’ at the HealthInvestor Seniors Housing Awards. Additionally, four of its communities have received gold, silver and bronze awards in the ‘Best Retirement Development’ category at the prestigious WhatHouse? Awards.

