New funding boost for Dewsbury MakerWorld to continue free creative activities for children

MakerWorld Dewsbury, which offers free creative activities for children and families, has secured funding from The National Lottery Community Fund for the upcoming year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This financial support will enable the continuation of accessible, hands-on creativity sessions in the heart of Dewsbury.

The Children's Art School, the organisation behind MakerWorld, has been awarded the money to ensure that children aged 2-16 and their families can continue to enjoy free, artist-led experiences in a welcoming environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting from April, MakerWorld Dewsbury will host weekly sessions every Saturday in the Princess of Wales Precinct. These drop-in events require no prior booking, making them easily accessible to all interested participants.

MakerWorld Dewsbury

“We're so thrilled to receive this support from The National Lottery Community Fund,” said Children’s Art School director Chloe Williams, “It allows us to continue providing a safe space where children and families can explore the joy of creativity without financial barriers.”

“It’s so important that we can offer free activities for children and their families to enjoy these creative sessions with our local artists and to revitalise activity in the town,” said Rosalind Arden, a director of the Arcade Group community benefit society, “The numbers attending speak for themselves in how much families appreciate this work each week.”

The Children’s Art School’s MakerWorld, which also has a space in Huddersfield, has become a popular destination for families across Kirklees seeking engaging, creative experiences.