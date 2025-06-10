New garden space unveiled at Cygnet Newham House

A Middlesbrough care service, which provides rehabilitation for women with acquired brain injuries, has transformed its garden space into a welcoming and weather-friendly hub - while also raising awareness for the charity Headway with a colourful display of unique hats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Hemlington Village Road, Cygnet Newham House is a 20-bed neuropsychiatric care and treatment service providing rehabilitation for women affected by acquired brain injuries, run by Cygnet’s Health Care division.

The Middlesbrough service recently unveiled its new idyllic outdoor pergola with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, where staff and service users marked the occasion by donning handmade hats as part of the ‘Hats for Headway’ campaign, celebrating the charity’s work to support people with brain injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of the new outside area to create a non-clinic space for patients to relax whilst also supporting them in spending more time outside and improving their health and wellbeing.

The ribbon was cut by Clinical Manager Conor Jones.

Joanna Yarker, Hospital Manager at the Cygnet Health Care service, said: “The opening of the pergola went really well and it is such an exciting development for Cygnet Newham House. It’s going to be a place where service users can build meaningful connections with each other and also use it in their rehabilitation journey.

“Our service users were really excited to use the pergola and seeing their reactions was lovely. So many can’t wait to spend some time in the fresh air and relax outside reading a book whilst also not having to be exposed to the ever changing elements of the British weather.”

With the feedback from patients being overwhelmingly positive, the Cygnet Health Care service is already planning its next garden project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna said: “We’re already working on developing a sensory garden after the amazing response to the pergola. Being outside and with nature is a really important part of recovery and this space alongside our new pergola will encourage relaxation.

Staff and service users at Cygnet Newham House celebrated the pergola's opening.

“Having a nice garden area will really impact the day-to-day lives of our patients and so many are already enjoying having the pergola to support their recovery.”

Staff and patients chose to use the occasion to raise awareness for Headway due to the previous support received by the charity, which provides emergency funds to assist people dealing with financial implications in the aftermath of a brain injury.

The Hospital Manager said: “Here at Cygnet Newham House, we wanted to use the grand opening of the pergola as a chance to also raise awareness for a charity that means a lot to the patients here. We thought it would be fun to wear hats for Headway as this charity has supported so many of patients and everyone wanted to give something back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad