New Government benefits plan: A lifeline or a challenge for autistic workers?

The government's latest welfare reforms, announced by Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall, propose drastic changes to disability benefits, including tighter eligibility criteria and a shift in financial support aimed at encouraging people into work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz Kendall argues that the current system holds back those who are capable of working, ultimately slowing down the country’s economic progress.

Dr. Lisa Williams, clinical psychologist and founder of The Autism Service shares that“while employment can be beneficial for mental well-being and financial independence, these reforms will only succeed if businesses step up to support neurodivergent and disabled employees meaningfully, rather than taking a tokenistic approach.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research shows that 87 per cent of disabled people who have experienced negative attitudes or discrimination say it has negatively affected their daily lives, therefore, inclusion has to be a focal point for all organisations in the United Kingdom.

Workplace discussing inclusivity

The Buckland Review of Autism Employment highlights the shocking reality, that only three in ten autistic adults are in work, and they experience the largest pay gap of any disability group. This may suggest that barriers to employment are not due to a lack of capability but rather a lack of understanding, accommodations, and workplace inclusivity.

Dr. Lisa Williams adds: "The autistic community offers an incredible range of skills, and in the right work environment, they can thrive and bring immense value to organisations.

“Autistic employees are often among the most loyal and dedicated members of a workforce when they are properly supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, pushing autistic and disabled individuals into work without adequate workplace support could have serious mental health consequences.

Where can businesses begin to support those with disability?

For the government’s welfare plan to be effective, businesses must ensure that recruitment processes are inclusive from the application, through to the interview stages, providing necessary adjustments, and ensuring that this becomes second nature to the organisation.

Workplace adaptations will also need to be implemented, as rigid structures, sensory-unfriendly environments, and communication styles that favour neurotypical thinking can make it difficult for these colleagues to perform at their best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multiple discussions in the community echo that the current job market is “mentally taxing”, and phrases included in job descriptions such as “time-management under pressure” provoke imposter syndrome due to negativeexperiences which have hurt the confidence of many in the community.

Dr. Lisa adds:“Providing sensory-friendly environments, flexible working options, and clear communication methods are some of the practices businesses can begin to implement to make neurodivergent individuals feel more welcome at an organisation.

“Finally, embedding neurodiversity and disability awareness into company culture to prevent unconscious bias and workplace discrimination must be in the core of any business’ action plan.

“Without these changes, the government’s plan risks forcing individuals into environments that are not equipped to support them, leading to increased job dissatisfaction, burnout, and mental health struggles. If businesses do not proactively commit to inclusion, these reforms could end up doing more harm than good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“True economic progress doesn’t come from simply getting people into work, it comes from ensuring they can stay there and succeed.