New interactive map reveals the Sheffield locations behind hit songs

A new interactive map containing hundreds of places featured in the songs, music artwork and music videos of Britain’s favourite artists has been released by National Rail - with many places across Sheffield and Yorkshire featured. It is being released alongside new research showing how intrinsic music is to those who reside in the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locations in Sheffield include Moor Street Substation, featured in the music video for the Richard Hawley’s hit Prism In Jeans, and the Showroom Cinema, used as a key location for the music video to Leave Before the Lights Come On by The Arctic Monkeys. Suburbs such as Walkley, are also included, mentioned in Pulp’s song Sheffield: Sex City.

The new map features other locations across Sheffield with a connection to iconic artists such as Tony Capstick, The Clash, Rosadocs, Everly Pregnant Brothers, Billy Bragg, Pulp and many more. Locations such as the Old Horse & Lion Pub, previously of Grange Road, The Leadmill, and Stanhope Road feature - revealing the stories connecting these Sheffield spots to famous artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The map has been released alongside new research showing the deep-rooted connection between music and those who reside in the city.

Behind The tracks

It reveals that over half of those in Sheffield (53%) have attended a gig in the past 12 months, with almost a third having been to a festival (30%) - both above the national average.

Amongst them, the artist seen the most was Taylor Swift (13%) followed by Stormzy, Usher, Metallica and Take That (all 9%).

Ever the music fans, almost three in five Sheffield locals have travelled to visit a place associated with a musician they are a fan of by train (57%), including where they’ve played gigs before they shot to fame (44%), as well as locations featured in their lyrics, album and single artwork (33%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, National Rail has launched a new series of audio guides, presented by legendary broadcaster Jo Whiley. The guides cover key geographical areas of Britain and reveal the links they have with a range of homegrown and international acts - plus how music fans can explore these locations by train.

Sheffield of course features again - with an insightful and revealing musical guide to Sheffield & Yorkshire.Rail travellers can hear the stories that go behind the local landmarks, streets and iconic music venues that inspired Northern legends from Billy Bragg to Richard Hawley.

Narrated by Jo Whiley, the series features contributions from former All Saint Melanie Blatt and DJ Yinka Bokinni. Listeners will hear of the untold stories behind some of music's most memorable moments, including the toll gate in Hunters Bar which has now been reconditioned and restored after The Arctic Monkey’s song Fake Tales of San Francisco, featuring the lyric “He talks of San Francisco, he's from Hunter's Bar” became a global hit. The guides aim to inspire music lovers to get out there and discover the iconic British locations that have inspired our favourite artists – because when it comes to music, nothing beats being there.

Jo Whiley, DJ and broadcaster said: “Locations in Britain and the railway have been a source of inspiration for music artists for as long as I can remember. There's no better way to connect with the music and artists you love than going to see the locations that inspired them in person, which is why I've worked with the rail industry on a new series of audio guides, and encourage people to use their new interactive map to plan their next musical adventure by train."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad