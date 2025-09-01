New landmark street art celebrates the connections of a proud Northern city

Elle Koziupa, artist of The Embrace artwork on Aire Street

CrossCountry has teamed up with Global Street Art, Europe’s leading producer of hand-painted murals, to create a giant mural that visually encapsulates the story of what has - and continues to - make Leeds such a vibrant cultural hub.

Via the 14-metre-high mural, artist Elle Koziupa, brings together the important elements that connect the past, present and future of Leeds for those who live there and inspire those making a visit. Drawing on the city’s proud industrial history, its renowned cultural vitality, sporting prowess, notable landmarks and inclusive communities, the mural titled The Embrace, reinforces the importance of celebrating the city’s strong roots and heritage.

The mural design combines photorealism with integrated painterly and graphical elements to create a vivid and visually eye-catching summation of what the people of Leeds and the city itself stands for.

Leeds railway station, positioned in the heart of the city, plays a significant role as a destination hub for 34 million passengers per year*. Found on Aire Street, close to the station, The Embrace, is in an ideal location to reinforce the influence of journey connectivity on those heading to and from the station.

The Embrace wall mural, by Elle Koziupa on Aire Street

Elle says: “I wanted to ensure that the artwork has an emotional and visual impact on those that see it. The central idea features a truly aspirational moment with train travel at its heart. The scene of the train platform with two people greeting each other as they are about to embark on an amazing journey or sharing a joyful reunited moment, is the foundation for many possibilities as people meet and connect.”

David Mullins,Head of Brand, Communications & Digital Strategy, for CrossCountry, comments: “As such an important and popular transport hub, Leeds station and the city itself is the backdrop for many people’s life experiences, memory making and connectivity. We believe the stunning artwork devised and created by Elle tells the story of Leeds, its residents, and visitors, in an engaging way, touching on a range of historical, cultural, sporting, and commercial references that make Leeds what it is. CrossCountry is proud to help bring people together as they make their own personal journeys and this is perfectly encapsulated in The Embrace.”

Dr Lee Bofkin, CEO and Janitor, at Global Street Art, says: "It has been a pleasure to work with CrossCountry, celebrating the great city of Leeds with this gorgeous mural on our Aire Street wall. I hope it brings joy to the people that see it and encourages all the more hugs."