New outdoor reading teepee for pupils in Leeds

Primary school pupils can enjoy their books al fresco thanks to a donation from homebuilder Redrow.

Staff and children at Austhorpe Primary School have been busy fundraising for a number of teepees and covered benches for the school’s outdoor reading area.

“The pupils are enjoying the new reading area,” said headteacher Amanda Lightfoot.

“It is an engaging space for all our children to enjoy a book in the fresh air and takes them out of the classroom environment. Thank you to the team at Redrow for their very kind donation.”

Year 4 pupils from Austhorpe Primary School in the outdoor reading area.

Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire said: “Redrow aims to offer support to the community in which it builds in, so we were only too happy to donate funding towards this project.

“It’s great to see the teepees now being used, we hope they are enjoyed by pupils for many years to come.”

