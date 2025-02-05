New state-of-the-art care home in Ilkley officially opened

Greenholme House Care Home, a new state-of-the-art care home in Ilkley, has officially opened its doors.

The care home is located near River Wharfe on Ilkley Road and represents a significant investment for the area.

Five residents have already reserved their rooms at the care home, and 26 staff members have been hired so far to provide exceptional service and assistance.

Greenholme House Care Home offers exceptional residential, respite, and dementia care services in a high-quality and comfortable environment for older adults.

Greenholme House Care Home, part of Avery Healthcare, opened on Monday 20th January 2025.

The home has premium amenities, including a hair salon, cinema, café, outdoor terraces, private dining options, and exquisitely landscaped gardens. These facilities are designed to provide comfort, convenience, and an enriched quality of life for all residents.

The newly built 71-bed care home is the latest addition to Avery Healthcare’s portfolio, which now has over 100 care homes, as well as four independent living communities, across the UK.

Donna Laird, Home Manager at Greenholme House Care Home, said, “I am thrilled to be embarking on this new journey! The team and I are ready to provide outstanding care for our residents. I am excited for the future of Greenholme House Care Home."

Shelley Rogerson, Deputy Manager at Greenholme House Care Home, said, “I am extremely happy to be part of the team here at Greenholme House Care Home. I am looking forward to building a welcoming and homely environment for each and every one of our residents."

While the home is now fully operational, Greenholme House Care Home is gearing up for their grand opening event on Thursday 20th February 2025.

The celebration will feature live entertainment, gourmet food, welcome drinks, and guided tours of the facility, allowing the local community to attend the event and explore what the care home offers.

For more information about Greenholme House Care Home and their grand opening event, including how to book a tour or reserve a room, visit the website.

