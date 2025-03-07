New Temporary Banking Hub Opens in Wetherby Town Hall

A new temporary banking hub has officially opened in Wetherby Town Hall, providing much-needed financial services for residents and businesses following the closure of several high street bank branches.

The hub, designed to offer essential banking facilities, will operate on a rotating schedule, with different banks offering services on set days. This initiative aims to support customers who rely on in-person banking, including those needing cash withdrawals, deposits, bill payments, and financial advice.

Local councillors and community leaders have welcomed the hub, recognising its importance in ensuring continued access to banking services, particularly for elderly residents and those who prefer face-to-face interactions.

This hub will help bridge the gap and ensure people can still access the support they need following the loss of physical bank branches, which has been a challenge for many in Wetherby.

Residents are encouraged to make use of the service and check with their bank for details on operating hours and available services.