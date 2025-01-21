Newcastle Building Society puts communities first with £1m donation to help tackle region’s biggest challenges

Newcastle Building Society announces a £1m donation to help improve lives for people across the region, by tackling some of the biggest challenges facing communities in the North East, Cumbria, and North Yorkshire.

The donation into the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund boosts the total value of the investment to more than £3.5m, making it one of the largest of its type in the country. The fund, which is held by the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, is expected to pay out around £150,000 each and every year to charities tackling issues linked to food poverty, work and opportunity, debt management, homelessness, and sustainability.

Andrew Haigh, chief executive at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Providing grants to charities supports the organisations working directly with people in need, and helps target the key issues in our communities. The Community Fund is one of the most powerful ways we deliver the Society’s purpose to connect our communities with a better financial future. We’re delighted to make this additional donation to the fund, allowing us to do even more in our communities, and locks in a reliable source of significant income for our incredible local charities in 2025, and for generations to come.

“Our long-term partnership with the Community Foundation means we benefit from their unique expertise in maximising returns from the fund and helping direct support to local communities across the region.”

Newcastle Building Society’s chief executive officer, Andrew Haigh, and its Hartlepool branch manager, Carrieanne Wilford, celebrate the Society’s latest donation alongside Society colleagues and representatives from the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland.

In the past decade the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund has benefitted hundreds of charities and many thousands of people in communities served by the Society’s expanding branch network.

In Northallerton, North Yorkshire, Hambleton Foodshare received a £5,000 grant to help extend its food poverty relief in Northallerton and the surrounding areas of Stokesley, Bedale, Great Ayton, Thirsk, Easingwold, and Yarm.

The foodbank provides emergency food parcels, as well as household cleaning supplies and toiletries, for residents in need and some of the most vulnerable members of the community.

Following a rapid growth in demand, a £5,000 grant was awarded from the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund to help Hambleton Foodshare buy additional supplies.

Alison Grainger, Coordinator at Hambleton Foodshare, said: “We’ve seen a surge in demand for our services over the winter months. We supported a total of 778 people in December making it our busiest month in 11 years of operation, stretching our volunteers and resources to the limit.

“We rely on donations from businesses like Newcastle Building Society to help cover running costs and their funding means we’ve been able to replenish our shelves and continue providing emergency food parcels with essential supplies like toiletries, fresh fruit and vegetables, bread, spread, and cheese”.

Rob Williamson, chief executive at Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, said: “Newcastle Building Society is our largest corporate donor and we’ve enjoyed a significant long-term relationship over the past 35 years. The Society’s commitment to the region through the Community Fund directs support to a huge range of projects, creating opportunity and helping people all over the region. The use of an endowment fund allows businesses to make a long-term commitment to their communities and provides a sustainable source of funds for the charity sector.

“Newcastle Building Society’s latest contribution to their fund will make a huge difference in our region, targeting some of the most pressing issues we face.”