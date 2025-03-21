Nisa retailers raise £4,270 for Leeds Charity Sunshine and Smiles on World Down Syndrome Day

Nisa retailers have joined forces to raise an impressive £4,270 for Sunshine and Smiles, a Leeds-based charity that provides vital support for children and young people who have Down syndrome and their families.

Sunshine and Smiles was founded in 2011 as a small community support group and became an official charity in 2013. As the only dedicated Down syndrome support network in Leeds, they play a crucial role in the local community, offering essential resources and guidance to families in need.

The substantial donations were made through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity by several West Yorkshire based Nisa retailers, including Manpreet Singh Grewal, Nikul Patel, Amit Patel, Aman Barhgota, Aaron Singh Barhgota, Bhavesh Odedra, and Yathursan Sabaratnam.

These contributions will help Sunshine and Smiles continue their invaluable work, supporting children and young people with Down syndrome across Leeds.

Nisa retailer donate to Sunshine and Smiles

World Down Syndrome Day, observed annually on March 21st, is a global awareness day to raise awareness about Down syndrome and promote the rights, inclusion, and well-being of people with Down syndrome.

Nikul Patel, owner of Nisa Local Gateway Express in Leeds, commented: "Supporting Sunshine and Smiles is incredibly important to us. As a retailer embedded in the community, it's rewarding to know our contribution will help provide vital support for families in need."

Ailith Harley-Roberts, Service Delivery Manager for Sunshine and Smiles, said: “On this World Down Syndrome Day, we are incredibly grateful to the West Yorkshire-based Nisa retailers for their generous donation. Their support makes a real difference to the lives of children and young people with Down syndrome in our community, helping us continue to provide vital services, activities, and guidance for families.”

Kate Carroll, Head of Charity at Nisa, added: "It’s fantastic to see Nisa retailers coming together to support such an important local cause. Through Making a Difference Locally, retailers can directly benefit the communities they serve, and we’re proud to see these donations making a real impact."

Nisa retailers raise funds for MADL through the sale of Co-op own-brand products in their stores, with a percentage of every purchase being added to their charity fund.