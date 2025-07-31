Nominations open for dog rescue centres to receive essential food donations

Burgess Pet Care, a family-run business based in Yorkshire, is donating thousands of pounds worth of food to dog rescue centres across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 1st August, dog lovers can nominate a rescue centre close to their heart to receive a share of the donations.

With an estimated 100,000 dogs in shelters across the UK, and funding in decline, food donations mean that rescue centres can focus their resources on caring for and finding forever homes for their dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Yorkshire takeover builds on the success of the annual Greyhound and Lurcher Takeover, which Burgess has run since 2020 and which resulted in £27,000 worth of food being donated to rescue centres in 2025.

Burgess Supadog Rich in Salmon.

Now, Burgess is setting its sights more widely to support rescue centres catering for all breeds of dog. For every 12.5kg pack of Burgess Supadog Rich in Salmon sold, 20p goes towards rescue centre food donations.

Suzanne Moyes, Deputy Managing Director and In-house Vet at Burgess Pet Care, said: “This is about more than food donations – it’s also about raising awareness for the charitable organisations and the very special volunteers working tirelessly to care for and protect abandoned dogs. Their commitment never wavers but increasing demand and lack of funding are placing them under growing pressure.”

Supadog is a complete and balanced dog food designed to support the wellbeing of all breeds. Packed with antioxidants to support the immune system, prebiotics for healthy digestion, fish oil and zinc to promote skin and coat health, this formula is ideal for rescue centres caring for a variety of dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launching the summer takeover on Yorkshire Day (1st August) is a nod to Burgess’ proud heritage and an opportunity to shine a spotlight on rescue dogs, urging animal lovers to not overlook these dogs in adoption as they can make loving, loyal companions.