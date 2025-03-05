Normanby community encouraged to put forward a local good cause to win £1,000

By Amy Millington
Contributor
Published 5th Mar 2025, 09:55 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 13:20 BST
Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire is demonstrating its commitment to helping better the Normanby community by launching a community chest competition with a £1,000 prize for a local cause.

The homebuilder is giving those living in and around the area the chance to nominate local groups, organisations or individuals they think are most deserving of a helping hand - such as small sports teams or charities making a positive impact in the community.

Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire is developing a community at Spring Wood Gardens and local residents can submit their suggestions by emailing the name of the nominee, along with a brief description of why they have been nominated, to [email protected].

All nominations must be submitted by Friday, March 28, after which Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire will select one recipient for the £1,000 prize.

Nicki Hope, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire said: "We are thrilled to introduce our Community Chest competition at Spring Wood Gardens, offering the local community the opportunity to nominate a worthy cause in the Normanby area. The prize will help support an important organisation, and we urge area residents to get involved."

