North East's Adult Pantomime Presents: "Snow White ... and the Seven Drag Queens
Locked inside her magic chamber, the Evil Queen keeps a watchful eye over her beautiful stepdaughter, Snow White, who has just turned eighteen. When the Queen’s faithful, mucky-mouthed Mirror informs her she is no longer the fairest of them all, she concocts a malevolent plan to take Snow White deep into Doggers Wood, ensuring she is never seen again.
However, Snow White escapes and stumbles upon a cottage, where she is kidnapped by seven fabulous drag queens – Itchy, Bitchy, Tipsy, Tiny, Horny, Windy, and Pot. They decide to adopt her and make her their new drag project. Their party is interrupted by a mysterious lost hag, who offers Snow White an apple shot on her birthday. Snow White and her drag sisters overindulge and soon become trapped in a deathly sleep. Will the Wicked Queen get to wear her crown forever, or will Prince Albert find his own happy ending in the woods?
Headline Cast:
David Potts: Fresh off his triumphant win on Celebrity Big Brother, where he charmed audiences alongside icons like Sharon Osbourne, David Potts is set to bring his unique charisma and wit to the stage. Known for his role as head rep boss on the ITV2 hit show 'Ibiza Weekender,' David has captivated viewers with his infectious energy. He’s also the host of the popular podcast "The David Potts Show" and has worked on high-profile campaigns with brands such as Burger King, EasyJet, and Malibu. David's extensive reality TV resume includes appearances on 'Celebs Go Dating,' 'Celebrity Karaoke Club,' and 'The Cabins After Show.'
Michael Marouli: A seasoned performer with over 15 years of experience in drag, Michael Marouli returns to Astravaganza with his high-energy performances. A celebrated host, comedian, and actor, Michael has won multiple awards including “Artist of the Year” and “Host of the Year.” Most recently, Michael wowed audiences as the runner-up on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5, earning fan-favourite status. He has performed on main-stage pride events across Europe and collaborated on campaigns with MAC Cosmetics and Strictly Come Dancing.
Tomara Thomas: Hailing from Hartlepool, Tomara Thomas has taken the drag scene by storm. Best known for her fierce performances on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 5 and the Eurovision 2023 main stage, Tomara has sold out clubs and concert halls across the UK and Europe. A triple threat performer, model, and personality, Tomara brings unparalleled glamour and talent to the production.
Tour Dates:
Newcastle: O2 City Hall Newcastle Saturday 4th January
Brighton: The Brighton Centre Sunday 5th January
London: The Clapham Grand Tuesday 7th January
Cardiff: Tramshed Wednesday 8th January
Glasgow: Glasgow QMU Thursday 9th January
Leeds: Leeds Beckett Union Friday 10th January
Manchester: O2 Ritz Manchester Saturday 11th January
TBC: Sunday 12th January
Exclusive Presale: Newcastle and Manchester tickets go on sale via O2 Priority on Wednesday 26th June at 6 pm. https://priority.o2.co.uk
General Sale: All other venues and dates will be available from Friday 28th June at 6pm. www.neadultpanto.com
Don’t Miss Out!
With fabulous costumes, stunning effects, and a soundtrack camper than Elton John in a boob tube at Christmas, "Snow White ... and the Seven Drag Queens" is an unmissable, fabulously filthy night out!
Grab your tickets now at www.neadultpanto.com and stay updated on https://www.facebook.com/neadultpanto
Mirror, mirror on the wall, come see the naughtiest North East Adult Panto of all!
