North Yorkshire-based nursery group celebrates apprentice success

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Rosedene Nurseries, which has nurseries across North Yorkshire and Teesside, hosted a celebratory event bringing together its apprentices, across the group’s 10 nurseries, for the first time.

The interactive afternoon workshop was attended by Rosedene’s current apprentices; apprentices who have now progressed to management positions; senior managers; head office team members and the Managing Director. The session focused on team building, provided valuable insights, and celebrated the achievements of the apprentices who are shaping the future of early years education.

Recognised as one of the UK’s top five SME apprenticeship employers, Rosedene Nurseries continues to invest in developing the next generation of childcare professionals. The event provided apprentices with an opportunity to share experiences and gain a deeper understanding of their career pathways within the organisation.

Embracing the ‘Skills for Life’ theme of Apprenticeship Week, the attendees swapped places with the Rosedene Nursery children, and took part in a hands-on forest school activity, where they were tasked with creating a fire from scratch, building practical skills in an immersive outdoor setting. Additionally, Rosedene will be taking part in recognising their current 30 apprentices all week across the 10 nurseries with the children, parents and the teams.

Alice Haslam, managing director at Rosedene Nurseries said: “Our apprentices get real hands-on experience from day one. They have the support and mentorship to set themselves for a successful career in the early years sector.

“Our apprentices are the future of our sector, and we are dedicated to providing them with the highest quality training and support across a strong nursery management team.”

Phillipa, an apprentice at Rosedene Nurseries said: “The support I have received throughout my apprenticeship has been incredible. From hands-on training to mentorship from experienced professionals, I have felt guided and encouraged since the day I started. What’s different about Rosedene’s apprenticeship programme is that we get experience across the various Rosedene nurseries to build the confidence we need to develop.

