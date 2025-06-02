North Yorkshire holiday lets owners celebrated in national awards programme

Three sets of local holiday let owners in North Yorkshire are celebrating after being recognised in a national awards scheme that showcases exceptional holiday homes.

The owners of Eames Cottage and Beckside Cottage, both located in Cowling, and Woodland View, in Richmond, were named winners in the awards programme by Sykes Holiday Cottages following outstanding guest feedback.

From a beautiful stable conversion to a contemporary styled apartment, these holiday lets are among some of the best across the country.

The Sykes Stars programme – now in its third year - aims to recognise holiday home owners from across the UK that have achieved excellent feedback scores from guests over the last 12 months.

Joanne Ingham and Dan Capstick are the owners of Eames Cottage, in Cowling

The owners of the North Yorkshire holiday lets were among just 33 sets of holiday let owners to be awarded three Perfect 10 certificates from Sykes in the last year, making them Sykes Stars. To receive a Perfect 10 certificate, owners must have at least six reviews from guests each quarter giving them 100% feedback.

To view the full list of Sykes Stars for 2025, visit https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/blog/sykes-stars/

James Shaw, Managing Director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “We love celebrating the incredible variety of holiday lets across the UK, and our Sykes Stars represent some of the very best of what’s on offer.

“It’s a privilege to recognise owners like these in North Yorkshire who go above and beyond to deliver unforgettable experiences for their guests. Our winners play a vital role in shaping the UK holiday let market, especially as demand for unique, high-quality stays continues to grow.

Beckside Cottage, located just outside Cowling, is a cosy stable conversion owned by Joanne and Ian Taylor

“With North Yorkshire remaining a top choice for staycations, we’re excited to see how they continue to set new standards and inspire others in the industry.”

Eames Cottage

URL: https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Yorkshire-Dales-South-Hallan-Hill/Eames-Cottage-1054666.html

Nestled in the village of Cowling, the gateway to the Yorkshire Dales, Eames Cottage is a stylish garage conversion owned by Joanne Ingham and Dan Capstick.

Woodland View, owned by Alan and Angie Peacock

The one-bedroom annex provides guests with a bright and airy base to explore the North Yorkshire countryside, with the pretty villages of Skipton, Grassington and Ilkley just a stone’s throw away.

The couple took their first bookings three years ago, and have seen success ever since, with guests praising the cottage’s clean and tidy interior, as well as Joanne and Dan’s friendly and helpful service.

Joanne Ingham, owner of Eames Cottage, said: “We’re so proud and excited to be recognised as a Sykes Star – especially after winning the award in 2022 too. We put a lot of effort into making the cottage a home away from home for the guests that come to stay, so it really means the world to know that our hard work is appreciated.”

Beckside Cottage

URL: https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/Lake-District-Yorkshire-Dales-South-Davys-Hill/Beckside-Cottage-1075157.html

Just outside Cowling is Beckside Cottage, a beautiful stone-built stable conversion owned by Joanne and Ian Taylor.

The pair began holiday letting in May 2021, after taking on the cosy staycation for two from its previous owners.

Since then, Joanne has also set up her own spa retreat, based out of a Scandinavian style log cabin on the site, with guests able to book treatments as part of their getaway. The couple’s resident alpacas have proven similarly popular with people that come to stay.

Joanne Taylor, owner of Beckside Cottage, said: “It’s absolutely amazing to be named a Sykes Star, and it shows how much our guests value the time and effort we put into the cottage. We can’t say thank you enough to everyone that’s left such a lovely review!”

Woodland View

URL: https://www.sykescottages.co.uk/cottage/North-York-Moors-Coast-West-Wood/Woodland-View-1070889.html

Third time Sykes Stars winners, Alan and Angie Peacock, are owners of Woodland View, a stylish apartment in the ancient market town of Richmond.

The couple have been letting Woodland View since 2021, which has proven popular amongst holidaymakers for its tasteful interior and added amenities, including a hot tub and sauna. Guests are also within walking distance of local attractions such as the impressive Richmond Castle, offering stunning views over the Yorkshire Dales.

Alan Peacock, owner of Woodland View, said: “We’re so pleased to be recognised as a Sykes Star for a third year running and we can’t say thank you enough to all our guests who leave such kind feedback – it truly means the world.”

