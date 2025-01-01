North Yorkshire resident awarded MBE
Following 16 years in the Colonial Service in Fiji, Peter spent the next 30 years working on natural resource projects in 30 developing countries. It was very evident that many people with disabilities in these countries needed basic disability aids such as crutches or wheelchairs.
In 2004, an orphanage in Bosnia asked for a range of paediatric therapy equipment, which proved surprisingly easy to acquire freely in the UK.
Having spent two frustrating years trying to find an existing UK charity interested in matching supply with demand, Peter realised that the only solution was to set up a separate charity or give up trying. PhysioNet emerged in 2008, and the first big shipments went to South Africa and Fiji in 2009.
Since then, PhysioNet has expanded with depots near Saffron Waldon and Bristol and with collectors in numerous parts of the UK.
In December, shipment 163, a 40ft container, was dispatched to Namibia from our North Yorkshire base and container shipments are planned for Ukraine and Zimbabwe in Spring 2025.
PhysioNet was awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2017.
For more information about PhysioNet visit www.physioNet.org.uk or contact Colin Perrott at [email protected]