North Yorkshire’s super slimmers throw slimmed-out-of clothes for charity

Slimming World members in North Yorkshire have raised £10,590 for Cancer Research UK by donating the clothes they’ve slimmed out of to the charity’s shops.

The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw with Cancer Research UK is an annual event that takes place in Slimming World groups across the UK. It sees members donating good quality clothes, shoes, and accessories that no longer fit – and they’re confident they will never need again.

The local towns Ripon, Bedale, Thirsk, Northallerton, Leyburn, Catterick Village, Catterick Garrison and Richmond represent the North Yorkshire Team of Slimming World groups, who meet weekly and , collected 353, bags so far to help support life-saving research.

Slimming World Consultants Charlotte, Joy, Ali, Lisa Helen, Marie, Sam and Julie, who run the groups, all say they are so proud of how their members came together to support the charity, as well as to celebrate how far they’ve come on their own weight loss journeys, this has been the Team’s best year with the collection and has inspired of all them to have a goal around collecting more each year.

The Ripon Group's donations waiting for collection

They say: “It’s always a pleasure to see the excitement in group when The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw comes around. When you’re losing weight, it can be easy to focus on the number on the scales without realising how many non-scale victories are happening in the background, like our changing dress sizes and body shapes.

“This event celebrates those victories as it is all about members donating their old wardrobe while raising money for an important cause. It makes us so happy to see the confidence in our members as they commit to donating their larger clothes knowing they will never need them again, because they’ve made healthy changes they can maintain for life!”

As well as raising funds for Cancer Research UK, the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw raises awareness of how maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of 13 different types of cancer. Overweight and obesity is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK - causing more than one in 20 cancer cases.1

North Yorkshire’s Team Developer Charlotte says: “Being overweight doesn’t necessarily mean that a person will develop cancer, but we know that losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight can help prevent a number of health conditions, including some types of cancer. I’m proud to host The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw at my Slimming World group to help Cancer Research UK continue its vital work.”

Helen with the some of the Leyburn Group's donations

Over the years, Slimming World has raised more than £25 million for Cancer Research UK through a variety of campaigns including The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and supporting the charity’s Race for Life event series.

Last year, Slimming World members, Consultants and head office staff raised £2.9m for Cancer Research UK through The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and are aiming to make this year even bigger and better.

If you would like information on your local town’s group please contact Charlotte on 07855 003179.