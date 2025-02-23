Northallerton care home delights residents with new interactive rainbow table

Mount Vale Care Home in Northallerton has recently brought a new splash of colour to residents’ lives by installing a digital Rainbow Table which brings with it a whole new world of interactive possibilities.

The Rainbow Table is a versatile digital platform that uses all kinds of interactive games and apps to connect people with each other, their family members and friends, all while stimulating movement and cognitive activity. The Rainbow Table can be used individually or as a group, residents are invited to play all kinds of games, take part in activities and classes, quizzes, brain training and sensory apps, connect with others via Zoom, watch films and TV programmes, listen to music, the possibilities really are endless. It is a great way to spark discussions, get everyone up and dancing, debating, reminiscing, the Rainbow Table is rapidly becoming everyone’s favourite piece of kit.

The new table is particularly effective for people who are living with dementia because it helps to spark conversation and reminiscence through the different colourful, eye-catching games and apps which encourage residents to play and interact with each other and with the home’s team members. Residents are starting to develop their own favourite games they love to play.

Trudi Gillespie, General Manager of Mount Vale said: “We’re excited to see the impact the Rainbow Table is having on our residents, they have really embraced it and are using it in all kinds of new ways. The Rainbow Table is making a big difference for residents who might not be able to join in conversations, or who perhaps are not so fond of group activities. We’re finding the table helps to connect people through the enjoyment of a shared activity, and it’s wonderful to see. We have already had quizzes, board games, card games as well as painting, exercise classes and singalongs. It is such a versatile tool – it is constantly in use!”

Brenda, a resident at Mount Vale, commented: “The new table is fantastic, it can go everywhere in the home, into people’s bedrooms if they can’t get up. We have been playing Bridge, colouring, watching films and the other day we played our favourite television show Lingo! It is amazing – we all love it!”