Northallerton care home donates to local children's ward

Staff and relatives from Mount Vale Care Home in Northallerton have been busy collecting chocolate Easter Eggs to donate to the local children's unit, within South Tees Friarage Hospital.

Staff and one of the volunteers, Denise, attended the Friarage Hospital in Northallerton to donate more than 30 Easter eggs to the children's day unit. Denise kindly volunteered her time and dressed up as the Easter Bunny to add Easter magic to all who saw her.

Deputy Manager, Teresa Whiting, said: “At Mount Vale, we always like to give back to the community. Our staff, residents and their families have all come together to donate 30 Easter eggs to our local children's unit at the local hospital. The generosity has amazed all the Management Team and of course, wouldn’t have been possible without our wonderful Activities Coordinator running the show. All staff at Mount Vale Care Home wish everyone a Happy Easter.”

Staff from the hospital were overwhelmed by the generosity of all at Mount Vale Care Home and they were given some wonderful homemade Rice Crispy Cakes which were welcomed by the Nurses on the ward.

