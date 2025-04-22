Northallerton care home is looking to have their cake and eat it

Excitement is running high at Mount Vale in Northallerton where residents and staff have been cooking up a storm to enter parent company Barchester Healthcare’s Easter Cake competition. Details of the competition were announced earlier this year and the home has been busy coming up with, what they hope, will be a winning design.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition is being run by Barchester Healthcare across its 260 care homes and private hospitals so the home has some stiff competition to beat.

Pride is at stake as chefs and residents at each of the homes across the country battle it out. Judging will take place over Easter and the winning cakes for each of Barchester’s divisions will be announced by the end of April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff and residents at the home put their heads together and donned their aprons to come up with a scrumptious cake that they think encapsulates the themes and flavours of Easter.

BHC

Mount Vale fabulous cake consists of delicious ingredients such chocolate, chocolate fingers and not forgetting mini eggs. The residents decided to call in Henrietta’s nesting surprise.

Trudi Gillespie, General Manager at Mount Vale said: “We’ve all had such a brilliant time taking part in this competition, it has been such fun. Our staff and residents love to bake so when they heard about the competition, they were all so excited to take part. It has been a real collaborative process - thinking about the ingredients and the design. Not to mention all the delicious different versions we have had to taste over the last few weeks, it really has been no hardship!”

Joan resident at Mount Vale said: “We all wanted to get involved in the cake competition – it would just be wonderful if our recipe was selected. We had such a giggle coming up with the design and deciding what ingredients should go in. I definitely think we’ve got a winning recipe! We can’t wait to find out what the judges think of our entry!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.