Northallerton fundraisers have gone the extra mile in support of vulnerable communities

Northallerton Christian Aid Group has raised more than £7,000 with a series of fundraising activities as part of the 70k in May challenge for the Christian Aid Week appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year the appeal's focus was on farming communities in Guatemala where the climate crisis is decimating crops and drying up water supplies.

Group chairman Michael Webster said the plan was to complete the 70km in a variety of ways, in solidarity with people who have to walk long distances to find clean water or sell their produce. He added: “We covered the distance 30 times over. Between us, we have swum 1,462 lengths/20km; stepped 720 km; cycled more than 1,000 km; hiked more than 100 km; and run 10km.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Generous sponsors of activities have raised more than £3,000, and together with collections in local villages the group has raised more than £7,000 for Christian Aid.”

Mark Reynolds used pedal power for charity.

Among those taking part in the challenge, were Jill and Bill Harker, who walked roughly 110km around the Isle of Wight.

Jill also successfully completed the Northallerton 10k.

She said: “During early May Bill and I spent four-and-a-half days walking the 70 miles of the Isle of Wight Coastal Path - although it turned out to be 80 miles, due to path closures and diversions. This was a very enjoyable thing to do and we were blessed with glorious weather to enjoy the amazing scenery and wildlife. Following this, I completed the Northallerton 10k in 1hr 9minutes - it was a great event to take part in.

“We support Christian Aid because of the wonderful work it does all around the world and how it recognises that everyone is equal in God's sight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jill and Bill Harker have been walking and running to raise money for Christian Aid.

Mark Reynolds completed a Romanby to Paris Proxy Cycle – covering more than 550 miles round the lanes of North Yorkshire and clocking up more than £900 of sponsorship.

And Bridget Robinson swam 13km. She said: “I was happy to do this; I’m very conscious how hard the struggle is for people whose water supply is already inadequate and risks being made impossible by the effects of climate change, and I know the funds raised will help with projects to alleviate the struggle.

Not all activities included distance: in Brompton, at St Thomas' Church, Rev Julia Staves played 12 Mozart piano sonatas over three days, totalling 70,000 notes, and there was a quiz at Brompton Methodist Church – overall Brompton raised more than £1,000 for Christian Aid.

The Northallerton group is not done with its fundraising though - upcoming enterprises include a cake stall in September, a local participant in the Great North Run, and a quiz, in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money raised during Christian Aid Week will help the organisation’s partners empower vulnerable communities to find practical and sustainable ways out of poverty.