Northallerton letting agency staff join Hadrian’s Wall charity trek

Staff from John Prest Letting Agency in Northallerton were among a 19-strong team that braved wind and rain to complete a 15-mile trek along Hadrian’s Wall - raising £1,150 for life-saving heart charity Red Sky Foundation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Employees from the High Street business, which became part of the My Property Box estate agency group last autumn, joined colleagues from offices in Darlington and Newcastle to tackle one of the Roman wall’s most scenic but demanding stretches between Brampton and Hexham.

The team, including My Property Box CEO Ben Quaintrell and Sales and Lettings Director Marie Wilmot, were also accompanied by two dogs and completed the route in under seven hours -despite a mix of wind, driving rain and the occasional sunny spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a little tougher than many of us anticipated, given the terrain and the very changeable weather,” said Ben Quaintrell.

The team prepare to set off on their Hadrian’s Wall sponsored walk

“It’s typical that after one of the driest springs for a century, we ended up walking through driving rain and wind.

“However, our spirit, determination, and motivation to support the Red Sky Foundation’s amazing work kept us going to the finish, and I’m incredibly proud of everyone who took part.”

The walk is the latest in a series of fundraising events for the Red Sky Foundation, a charity that provides cardiac care and defibrillators for hospitals and communities. My Property Box has previously raised more than £10,000 for the charity, including £7,000 from a James Bond-themed charity ball and £2,700 from a climb up Scafell Pike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded by Sergio and Emma Petrucci, the Red Sky Foundation funds vital heart equipment and care for babies, children and adults across the UK, including support for major cardiac units at James Cook Hospital, Middlesbrough, Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital, and the Sunderland Royal.

Ben added: “We might have been wet and weary at the end of our walk, but knowing why we were doing it made every step worthwhile.”

To donate, search for My Property Box's JustGiving page.