Northallerton woman marks 10 years with Parkinson’s by raising £40,000 for Parkinson’s UK

Northallerton resident Leah Forster, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2014, has marked ten years of living with the condition by raising an impressive £40,000 for Parkinson’s UK.

Leah raised the funds by organising a party at a local hotel and she was generously supported by her family, friends, and the local business community.

The owners of the hotel, the Crow family, provided the venue and a DJ, while the company where he husband Andrew works, Vauxhall, sponsored the live band, Goldsands.

Highlights of the night were a surprise visit from comedian Jason Manford and an appearance by actor Chris Chittell, who portrays a character living with Parkinson’s on the ITV soap Emmerdale.

Top left image: Leah Forster (pictured left) hosted a ‘Party for Parkinson’s event to raise money for Parkinson’s UK. Top right image: Leah (left )with Actor Chris Chittell (middle) whose character in Emmerdale has Parkinson’s. Bottom left image: A charity stall Leah helped organise to mark World Parkinson’s Day. Bottom left image: Leah with Comedian Jason Manford who paid a surprise visit to the party

The event, which took place on September 28, raised £4,000, bringing her fundraising total over the ten years to £40,000. Leah has organised many events as part of her decade-long contribution to the Parkinson’s community.

From zip-wire challenges to pub quizzes, each fundraiser has been meaningful for her, yet she recalls her first-ever event, which raised over £8,000, as the most memorable, explaining how much love and support she received from it.

Leah said: “It showed me how much love and support I have. I couldn’t have come this far without the kindness of my friends and family.”

Leah has also inspired others to contribute in creative ways, including Ashton, a pupil at the school she works at, who gave up chocolate for an entire year and raised £400.

This past April, Leah led another memorable fundraiser, marking World Parkinson’s Day, with the support of Northallerton Rotary Club and her local Parkinson’s UK café. Leah’s school community came together to serve at the event, and the local town hall was lit up in blue in support of the awareness day.

In addition to her fundraising, Leah actively participates in Parkinson’s UK’s support services. From joining local support groups to working with Parkinson’s UK staff on their quarterly magazine, Leah feels a strong connection to the Parkinson’s community.

In 2019, Leah’s dedication was honoured with an invitation to a Buckingham Palace Garden Party, where she and her husband celebrated Parkinson’s UK’s 50th anniversary.

Reflecting on the experience, Leah shared: “I cried when I walked through the gates - I was so proud to be there.”

As Leah takes a well-deserved break with plans for a future comedy night fundraiser, she expresses her gratitude.

She adds:“I cannot express how grateful and overwhelmed I have felt over the past 10 years. While I’d rather not have Parkinson’s, I wouldn’t change the amazing people I’ve met and the difference we’ve made together.”

Jacquie McGuire, Community Fundraiser for Yorkshire at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Leah’s incredible dedication over the past 10 years is nothing short of inspiring. Her passion for raising awareness and supporting others living with Parkinson’s shines through everything she does.

“Leah has a unique ability to bring people together, creating a strong sense of community and support. We are so grateful for her efforts, which not only raise essential funds for research but also remind us all that we’re not alone in this journey. It’s a privilege to work alongside her and witness the positive impact she has on so many lives.”