Northallerton's Bayonet Brewing, Teams Up with Ale & Radio for Exclusive Collaboration Beer

Bayonet Brewing, an independent brewery based in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, has teamed up with Ale & Radio, a unique beer-themed radio station in Sheffield, to create a special collaboration beer, Tactical Transmissions.

This exciting partnership celebrates both Bayonet’s dedication to craft beer and the radio station’s growing presence within the beer community.

Bayonet Brewing, known for its high-quality, military-themed beers, is led by founder and brewer Alex Postels. The collaboration beer, Tactical Transmissions, is a double dry-hopped IPA, named to reflect the fusion of Bayonet’s military branding and Ale & Radio’s focus on all things beer-related.

“It was a pleasure to welcome the Ale & Radio team to Northallerton to put together a special beer for their first birthday,” said Alex Postels, founder of Bayonet Brewing. “Collaboration is one of the best things about the brewing industry and we always try to work with others where we can.”

Ale & Radio studio 1

Ale & Radio, which broadcasts beer-themed content 24/7, will celebrate its first anniversary on April 13th, 2025. The station, which has gained a global audience, is dedicated to supporting independent breweries and fostering a community of beer enthusiasts. Their content includes beer news, festival coverage, travel features, brewery interviews, and user-submitted beer reviews, all paired with an eclectic mix of music.

Jimbo and Aden, the founders of Ale & Radio, shared their excitement about the collaboration, saying, “Bayonet Brewing is a perfect example of an independent brewery creating exceptional craft beer. With the challenges that small breweries face, it’s vital to support businesses like Bayonet. We’re proud to collaborate with them to not only celebrate our first birthday but to shine a light on independent breweries that need our support now more than ever.”

On brew day, regular Ale & Radio contributors Andrew and Abi Hall also joined in the process. Abi, who hosts the station’s Sour Beer of the Week feature, commented, “It was fantastic to be involved in the brewing process. Alex was incredibly knowledgeable and passionate about his beer, and it was such a great experience to learn more about the craft behind what we enjoy on the show.”

Tactical Transmissions will be available from mid-March, allowing fans and supporters of Ale & Radio to sample the collaboration beer ahead of the station’s first birthday celebration.

Jimbo & Aden from Ale & Radio

Bayonet Brewing are also fronting the Northallerton Craft Beer Festival on the 15 & 16 August this summer at The Golden Lion Hotel, which will feature a host of other top independent craft breweries, with more details to be announced in March. Search for Northallerton Craft Beer Festival online to find ticket details.