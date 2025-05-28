Northallerton’s Newest Homes Launch This Week
“Interest in our first development in Northallerton, has been immense and we can’t wait to be able to share our house types with prospective buyers,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “Whilst work is underway at Allerton Gate and our sales centre is being prepared, customers will be welcomed at our Westville Quarter development at West park in Darlington, just a few miles away where our sales team will be able to discuss the new energy efficient homes available and talk through the layout of the development.”
Allerton Gate will bring 109 energy efficient, one, two, three, four and five-bedroom homes to the local community including 33 affordable homes. In addition to the two storey homes, a number of bungalows will also be offered for sale, meeting the growing demand for single storey properties.
Located on the outskirts of the town, adjacent to open countryside, the elevated slope of the development will see homes situated in a characterful, well considered setting making the most of the semi-rural landscape. Additionally, contributions of over £644,000 to the local community will be made through the Section 106 agreement.
“Northallerton is a wonderful, well-established community and Allerton Gate will help local people to secure their first home, move up the property ladder or downsize in the place they already call home, “said Donna. “Or, for those looking to re-locate, Northallerton is a place that has all the local amenities anyone could wish for including a legendary Betty’s Tearoom!”
To register interest or to find out more details visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/northallerton-northallerton.aspx