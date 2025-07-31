Northern announces packed fundraising timetable to help raise awareness of motor neurone disease

TRAIN company Northern has announced a busy summer timetable of events to help raise vital funds and awareness of motor neurone disease (MND).

The company, which is based in York, has chosen the MND Association as its charity of the year after being nominated by its 7,000 staff, many of whom were inspired by former Leeds Rhinos legend who died from MND last summer. Northern is now encouraging colleagues to raise as much money as possible, kicking off their fundraising activity with a Seven Weeks of Summer challenge.

Among the events currently planned is a steps challenge which will see members of staff compete with Northern’s team of directors to see who can complete the most steps. For every team that manages to beat them, the directors will make a donation to the MND Association. Other events include seven organised walks, covering 70 miles across the Northern network, as well as some colleagues completing their own fundraising activities including crafting, bake sales and physical events including the Great North Run.

MND is a terminal, neurological disease which affects more than 5,000 people in the UK at any one time. It affects the brain and spinal cord leaving people unable to speak, eat or even breathe. The MND Association is dedicated to supporting people living with MND and their families across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, while also funding cutting edge research.

Northern staff on a fundraising walk

The Association’s Senior Corporate Partnerships Development Executive, Pete Collins said: “Having the support of Northern means so much to the MND community and will do a huge amount to raise funds and awareness of this truly devastating disease.

“We’re delighted to be working alongside the team at Northern and are looking forward to making a difference together.”