Northern Flooring Retailer bucks high street trend

While many high street retailers are selling out, shrinking, or shutting up shop, Darlington-based family business Frank’s The Flooring Store continues to expand. Director Wayne Jones was on the campaign trail in Guisborough this Saturday as the business opened it’s 31st store at 2 Cleveland Gate Retail Park.

In a reversal of the trend seen across the UK, Frank’s has continued to grow throughout the 27 years since it first opened its doors in 1997.

Wayne Jones, Director and well-known face and voice of Frank’s The Flooring Store, shared:

“The high street’s not dead, far from it. There will always be people who want to see and touch before they buy. They want to deal with genuine people who can help them. At Frank’s we stand by our price promise: It’s impossible to buy flooring for less. That means if you find a better like-for-like on-the-floor price anywhere, we’ll give you the flooring free. That reassurance, along with our 48-hour delivery from stock, is what’s kept us expanding now for over 27 years.”

Wayne goes on to explain that the business is still family-run, passed down from father to son and that the catchphrase “I love carpets, me” was also passed down through the family:

“We have a real passion for flooring, I think it comes across right throughout the business. People are voting with their feet in retail and Frank’s is still growing. that shows the knowledge, the advice is still valued.”

The new Guisborough showroom opened on Saturday 29th of June at 2, Cleveland Gate Retail Park, Guisborough TS14 7DL

For more information see Frankstheflooringstore.com, or call 01325 361144.

