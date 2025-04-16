Nottingham care home celebrates National Tea Party Day
The team at Silverwood arranged and took resident, Mary Patterson, aged 93, who has been a resident at Silverwood since October 2023, to Colwick Hall Hotel to enjoy a special High Tea with two of her friends, Barbara Nemati and Barbara Jackson who also live at Silverwood Care Home.
Following finding out that Mary’s favourite pastime was to visit Colwick Hall Hotel with her family and friends for High Tea, the team secretly arranged a surprise for Mary to attend the magnificent Palladian style Georgian country house mansion with two of her closest friends for the afternoon treat.
Mary Patterson, resident at HC-One’s Silverwood Care Home, stated:
“Thank you so much to the team at Silverwood Care Home for arranging a special surprise treat for me and my friends to visit one of my favourite places, Colwick Hall Hotel to reminisce and experience one of my favourite pastimes of enjoying High Tea.”
