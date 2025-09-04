Nurse and patient run side by side to raise awareness and promote equality of care for people with rare disease

Louise Arnold is an Advanced Clinical Practitioner at Leeds Teaching Hospital, specialising in the management of Aplastic Anaemia and Paroxysmal Nocturnal Haemoglobinuria (PNH). Both are ultra rare haematological disorders requiring highly specialised expertise.

Zoe Smith was diagnosed with Aplastic Anaemia, a rare form of bone marrow failure, in 2020. Following referral to Leeds Teaching Hospitals, Zoe received specialist treatment under the care of the specialist haematology multidisciplinary team with Louise.

Both will join a 22 strong team to run the Great North Run this weekend for The Aplastic Anaemia Trust.

Louise is not a runner at all “I literally started from a place of standing still” but wanted to take on a challenge to celebrate 25 years of nursing in this area of haematology rare disease supporting the patients and families. “When I qualified as a nurse in 2000, the very first patient I cared for on my first haematology shift was living with both Aplastic Anaemia and PNH.” Since then Louise’s career has focused on patients with rare bone marrow failure. To mark 25 years she wants to celebrate and raise the profile for The AAT because she sees first-hand how important it is to support people diagnosed.

“When someone is diagnosed with Aplastic Anaemia or another rare disease, it can be overwhelming and difficult to fully understand what’s happening. The impact is often life-changing – even simple daily activities, like getting out of bed, can become a challenge. Recognising this struggle is what motivated me to take on a half marathon. I believe that people diagnosed with a rare condition deserve the same level of support and access to information as those with more common illnesses. Rare diseases are just as impactful – and often just as serious.”

Louise has just hit £1000 on her fundraising page and has had lots of support from patients she’s seen at Leeds and their families with many encouraging messages and “One patient’s family have sponsored me £111, their lucky number! I am very emotional and grateful.”

Zoe remembers when she went through treatment at Leeds in 2021. “I'd had so many consultations with different consultants. But when I met Louise, it was a totally different vibe. She had the experience of working with aplastic anaemia patients and, alongside that, she had the pastoral support and empathy - which I needed. She knew the illness well and really supported me through all the challenges. She was my rock.”

Unlike Louise, Zoe has been running for a long time, but when she became very ill, her beloved sport became impossible. “The whole reason I was diagnosed is because my running deteriorated really quickly. But I never put my trainers away. And this is what I say to patients now. People have said “I'm putting my trainers away” and I say “absolutely don't, leave them out, because you're going to get back in them.”

Zoe now works for The Aplastic Anaemia Trust’s Support Team, supporting people throughout their illness, and offers a regular drop-in coffee morning at the Maggie’s centre at St James’s University Hospital, which the haematology team including Louise recommends to patients. Zoe says, “A half marathon is a massive challenge. But aplastic anaemia is a lot more challenging. It’s really tough, and it can just come out of the blue. We can give people somebody to talk to, who truly understands the illness.”

Louise explains why Zoe’s work does is so important for the patients she works with. “We’ve built a really strong relationship with the AAT, and their support is integral to the care we provide. Of course, there’s the clinical treatment, as well as mental health and supportive care, but what the AAT offers is something unique – the chance for patients to connect with someone who truly understands their experience. That’s something we, as a clinical team, can never quite replicate, and it’s absolutely vital.”

The Aplastic Anaemia Trust has also funded a number of research projects at Leeds, with Louise playing an active role. “I’ve collected many blood samples over the years!” she says, reflecting on the impact of this work for patients.

She recalls one particularly significant project in 2020, when The Aplastic Anaemia Trust funded a clinical trial at Leeds to assess whether the Covid-19 vaccine was safe and effective for people living with PNH or Aplastic Anaemia. “The findings from that study have been vital – not only in shaping medical understanding, but also in helping patients feel more confident and reassured about having their vaccinations.”

For Louise, the value of this support cannot be overstated: “Funding from The AAT means we can advance research projects that simply wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

This year’s Great North Run team have raised over £10,000 for this tiny charity. You can sponsor Zoe or Louise here:

1 . Contributed Zoe and Louise meet up at the Maggie's Centre in Leeds to discuss how to coordinate their support for patients. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales