Nurtured Childcare rated by parents as one of the UK’s top nursery groups

Nurtured Childcare has been rated by parents as one of the Top 20 nursery groups in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has 8 nurseries in the UK, five of which are based in Yorkshire.

The top twenty nursery groups have received an award from the leading nurseries review site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery group’s reviews from the children’s families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Nurtured Childcare’s nurseries, Nurtured @ Skelmanthorpe, which is based in Huddersfield, has also been named one of the Top 20 nurseries in Yorkshire, out of 1,414 in the region.

Nurtured Childcare

Parents rated the group on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

There are 1,629 nursery groups and 14,967 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery. They range in age from three months up to the age of five.

daynurseries.co.uk, which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said:

“The vision and ethos of a nursery group shape the environment of its nurseries and influence a child’s social, emotional and physical development.

“Nurtured Childcare has shown that its nurseries are having a huge impact on the wellbeing of children as well as their learning and development.

“We would like to congratulate them on being rated by parents as a top nursery group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a real achievement to be recognised for being one of the Top 20 nursery groups by children’s families and carers.”

Rebecca Casserly, Operations Director at Nurtured Childcare, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have achieved a Top 20 Nursery Group Award in the Mid-Size Category. This incredible recognition is a testament to the dedication of our wonderful team—their unwavering commitment to children’s emotional wellbeing, health, education, and care.

“A heartfelt thank you to our amazing parents, whose support, participation in events, and heart-warming reviews mean the world to us. This award belongs to our team. We’re especially grateful for their everyday efforts, the kindness they show to our children and families, and for the nurturing space they create for every child to be themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To see Nurtured Childcare’s reviews go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchgroup/65432244667#reviews