Oakland celebrates a year of exceptional growth and strategic client partnerships
Expansive Growth Through Strategic Partnerships
This year has seen Oakland enhance its client portfolio with notable additions, including the University of Leeds, Information Commissioner's Office, Emerald Publishing, and Raw Charging. These partnerships underscore Oakland's capacity to deliver expert data consultancy services across various sectors:
-
Data Strategy: Implementing cutting-edge data strategies with the Information Commissioner's Office and Raw Charging to deliver value focused and sustainable data capability.
-
Data Platform: Developing a robust data platform for Emerald Publishing, enabling scalable and efficient data management.
-
Data Governance: Enhancing data governance frameworks with the University of Leeds to ensure data integrity and accessibility.
Innovation at the Forefront with the Launch of the Future Lab
Furthering their commitment to technological advancement, Oakland launched the Future Lab. This new initiative is dedicated to exploring emerging technologies, with its first project focusing on generative AI in partnership with Network Rail. This project aims to pioneer new applications of AI technology, positioning Oakland at the forefront of innovation in the industry.
Richard Corderoy, Chief Executive Officer of Oakland, commented, "This year has not only seen tremendous growth in terms of revenue and client portfolio, but it has also been a year of strategic innovation. Our Future Lab exemplifies our commitment to leading at the frontier of technology, ensuring our clients and partners benefit from cutting-edge solutions."
