Oakland celebrates a year of exceptional growth and strategic client partnerships

Leeds-based data company, Oakland, one of the few data consultancies to earn B Corp certification through its commitment to high social and environmental standards, announces significant growth in excess of 25% for its financial year ending 31st March. This success highlights Oaklands' mission to transform and grow businesses by liberating and activating data.

Expansive Growth Through Strategic Partnerships

This year has seen Oakland enhance its client portfolio with notable additions, including the University of Leeds, Information Commissioner's Office, Emerald Publishing, and Raw Charging. These partnerships underscore Oakland's capacity to deliver expert data consultancy services across various sectors:

Data Strategy: Implementing cutting-edge data strategies with the Information Commissioner's Office and Raw Charging to deliver value focused and sustainable data capability.

Data Platform: Developing a robust data platform for Emerald Publishing, enabling scalable and efficient data management.

Data Governance: Enhancing data governance frameworks with the University of Leeds to ensure data integrity and accessibility.

Oakland Office

Innovation at the Forefront with the Launch of the Future Lab

Furthering their commitment to technological advancement, Oakland launched the Future Lab. This new initiative is dedicated to exploring emerging technologies, with its first project focusing on generative AI in partnership with Network Rail. This project aims to pioneer new applications of AI technology, positioning Oakland at the forefront of innovation in the industry.

