Offenders pay back to the community by helping to restore Sheffield cemetery and reveal historic graves

Walkley Cemetery before Community Payback support.

Graves dating back over a century are now more visible to visitors after offenders, serving Community Sentences, cleared substantial vegetation at Walkley cemetery. Some of the graves are First and Second World War graves.

The supervised group, carrying out court-ordered Community Payback, have worked to clear encroaching woodland and extensive overgrown grass in areas surrounding the graves and paths at the large cemetery.

Community Payback is a form of unpaid work that can be given as part of a Community Sentence, ensuring offenders make meaningful amends to the communities they've harmed while serving their sentences. Offenders are often expected to carry out physical work including clearing overgrown wasteland, renovating community buildings and maintaining public parks and cemeteries.

Friends of Walkley Cemetery, the voluntary group that manages the site have welcomed the support. Secretary Hilary Evans says:

Walkley Cemetery after Community Payback support.

“Having Community Payback support means we can keep on top of more areas of the cemetery. Being able to keep the paths and areas clear means more people can access the site and engage in the history of the graves and the biodiversity of the area.”

Community Sentences are made up of thirteen possible requirements that offenders are expected to meet, which include restrictions, tasks and treatment programmes they must carry out in the community.

These types of sentences punish and rehabilitate offenders by combining restrictive requirements like electronic monitoring tags with rehabilitation programmes such as drug, alcohol or mental health treatment, to tackle the root causes of offending, making our streets safer.

Courts can order offenders to complete between 40 and 300 hours of Community Payback as part of their sentence. Up to five million hours are delivered across the country each year, through projects like the Walkley cemetery restoration.

Offenders carrying out Community Payback help clear overgrown cemetery.

Community Payback teams also support with the upkeep of the graveyard at St Mary the Virgin Church in Beighton, Sheffield where war graves from the First World War can be found.

Church Warden, Ian Hudson says:

“The teams have removed ivy from the graves and trees around the cemetery, as well as helping us maintain the grasses, making it a much more pleasant experience for families visiting graves.