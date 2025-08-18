Official opening of Sandringham Park Play Area in Wetherby

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was performed by the Mayor of Wetherby, Councillor Connor Mulhall, who was joined by Thomas Tune, a young ambassador for the park. Thomas was identified as a youth ambassador for the park due to his daily visits to the park, as it was being developed.

The event was well attended by local families and community members, who marked the occasion with a two-minute silence to commemorate VJ Day before enjoying the new facilities. Entertainment was also provided for children, including face-painting, traditional games, and live performances from a stilt walker.

The delivery of this project has been made possible thanks to the generous contributions of funding partners, including:

Wetherby Lions.

The Wetherby Whaler.

Wetherby Beer Festival.

Wetherby Markets.

Leeds City Council.

The National Lottery Community Fund.

Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding.

The improved play area provides an enhanced recreational facility for the benefit of residents and visitors, creating a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable space for children and young people.

During the proceedings, the Council also recognised the significant contributions of Councillor Kazia Knight, who was presented with the Wetherby Platinum Award for her long-standing dedication and service to the town.

Cllr. Knight, Chair of Friends of Sandringham Park said: "I am deeply honoured to receive this award and grateful to be recognised by the community I have been proud to serve for so many years. Wetherby is a very special town, and it has been a privilege to contribute to projects and initiatives that help it thrive. Seeing so many families enjoying the new play area today is a reminder of the importance of investing in spaces that bring people together."

Mayor Mulhall said: "This project represents an important investment in our community. The improved play area will serve generations of families and demonstrates what can be achieved when local organisations, charities, and funding bodies work together for the benefit of Wetherby. We are delighted to see it completed in time for the summer holidays."

Sandringham Park also won a community Green Flag Award recently for the 14th year running, alongside the 2,250 Green Flag Award winners across the UK for 2025.

The play area is now open for public use and will be maintained as part of Wetherby Town Council’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality community facilities.

Left to Right: Cllr. Kazia Knight receiving her Wetherby Platinum Award, Mayor Connor Mulhall, Wetherby Town Clerk, Dianne Rickaby and Mayoress Rebecca Tyler.

Mayor Connor Mulhall and Cllr. Kazia Knight, Chair of Friends of Sandringham Park with the Green Flag Award.