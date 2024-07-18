Older and younger Bradfordians unite through musicals

Young people from Bradford have been visiting older members of 'Silverlinks' group in Keighley to form intergenerational bonds through musicals.

This intergenerational project, a National Lottery award from The National Lottery Community Fund and supported by Fall into Place Theatre, has involved Bradford Youth Players singing and performing for and with local older people. They have also been forming bonds through sharing videos and letters between the two generations.

Silverlinks have also been creating their own unique musical song, and have been sharing their favourite songs and stories from their youth with Bradford Youth Players.

Feedback from the Silverlink members has been very positive and has challenged perceptions of young people, with some commenting ‘You can read bad news about young people, but meeting these young people has been a delight’.

Members of Bradford Youth Players dancing

Both Bradford Youth Players and Silverlinks hope to continue to build on the intergenerational relationships that are forming, and share a love of songs, theatre and dancing between generations as a way of connecting communities.

To learn more about Bradford Youth Players or Action Point charities, please visit their websites. BradfOn July 24 Bradford Youth Players will perform songs and scenes from the musical ‘Matilda’ for older members of ‘Silverlinks’, a group for older people with disabilities run by Action Point in Keighley.