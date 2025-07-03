Olympic champion Ed Clancy concludes 'epic' 100-mile Rotherham schools relay

British Olympic champion and South Yorkshire’s Active Travel Commissioner, Ed Clancy OBE, made a star appearance at Rotherham’s Festival of Sport on Wednesday 2 July to conclude the first ever Rotherham Schools Baton Relay.

82 primary and secondary schools have taken part in a borough-wide relay to celebrate Rotherham’s landmark year as the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture.

328 pupils have run and walked over 100 miles between each school to hand over the esteemed baton, designed by pupils from Brinsworth Manor Junior School.

For the final leg, pupils from Herringthorpe Junior School journeyed to Herringthorpe Stadium to hand the baton over to Olympian gold medalist Ed Clancy as a conclusion to the race.

Ed Clancy said: “It’s been great to see so many schools come together for the Baton Relay. Bringing energy, teamwork, and community to every mile - it’s a perfect example of how, by moving more and differently, kids can be inspired to get outdoors, get active, build confidence, and have fun. I’m honoured to be part of the finale, and to celebrate healthier, happier habits as part of Rotherham’s year as Children’s Capital of Culture.”

Councillor Lynda Marshall, Cabinet Member for Culture, adds: “The relay has been an ideal way to celebrate Rotherham becoming the world’s first Children's Capital of Culture with our local schools and families, whilst showing the true power of physical activity and movement. What a perfect finale to an amazing summer term of sport for Rotherham’s children and young people.”