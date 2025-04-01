Online Art Auction to help Yorkshire's endangered hedgehogs

Hedgehog numbers are still in decline in rural areas across Yorkshire with varying reasons for the fall in numbers, but many of them are completely preventable. Many hogs are brought into rescue centres due to strimmer injuries, dog attacks, starvation, poisoning, parasites, as well as baby orphans.

With hedgehogs now starting to come out of hibernation, rescues across Yorkshire are bracing themselves for the coming spring and summer seasons that will see thousands treated by volunteers before being returned to the wild.

Milford Hedgehogs, located in South Milford, is run by volunteers and open 24/7, 365 days a year. It relies solely upon donations, last year helping a staggering 773 hedgehogs from across the region. On average it costs approximately £800 a month, excluding vets bills, to keep its doors opening.

As part of its ongoing fundraising efforts, the team is holding an Online Art Auction on Sunday 13th April. Taking place online from 7pm, there is also an online catalogue to browse available at the charity’s Milford Hedgehogs’ Facebook page.

The art works will also be displayed at the South Milford WI Hall ahead of the bidding.

Said Jayne Griffiths, from Milford Hedgehogs: “We have a range of both professional and amateur artists from across Yorkshire and beyond, using a wide range of techniques and mediums. These include members from the Selby Art Collective, including Claire Patience, Elaine Lawrenson, Pam Earl and Karl Simpson, as well as many other artists and art groups.

“We hope no matter what your tastes are, you will find something of interest with all proceeds going to help hedgehogs over the coming months.”

If you are starting to tidy up for garden after winter here are a few tips on how you can help your local hedgehog population.

Create Hedgehog Homes:

Leave wild areas with leaf piles, logs, or compost.

Build or buy a hedgehog house.

Make Hedgehog Highways:

Cut holes (13x13cm) in fences or dig tunnels under boundaries.

Use native hedgerows instead of fences.

Provide Food and Water:

Offer tinned dog/cat food or crushed cat/dog biscuits.

Use good quality, meaty hedgehog food.

Always provide fresh water.

Never give milk or bread.

Clean food and water dishes daily.

Practice Hedgehog-Friendly Gardening:

Cover holes to prevent hedgehogs from falling in.

Provide exit routes from ponds/pools (stones, sloped edges).

Check for hedgehogs before using garden tools, especially in hidden spots.

Thoroughly disturb bonfires before lighting.

Safely dispose of litter.

Raise netting at least a foot off the ground.

Keep shed doors open and chemicals/tools off the ground.

Avoid slug pellets and pesticides, use natural alternatives instead.

If You Disturb a Hedgehog:

If hibernating, gently return it to its nest.

If the nest is destroyed, create a safe, sheltered spot with nesting material or a box.

If the hedgehog has young, re-cover them and leave them alone (unless the situation requires intervention). Contact your local hedgehog rescue for advice.

Protect from Pets:

Supervise dogs in the garden at dusk or night.

Turn on a light before going outside to warn hedgehogs.