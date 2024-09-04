Open Communications returns to Wakefield with office move to Tileyard North

Open Communications, the straight-talking PR and multimedia content agency, is celebrating after it announced a move to offices at Tileyard North, the purpose-built development for creatives in Wakefield.

Following two years at Carrwood Park in Leeds, this relocation to serviced offices with 2-Work, Tileyard North will mark a new chapter in the agency’s journey as it returns to the district and celebrates 16 years in business.

Director of Open Communications, Emma Lupton, comments: “We were in the audience when the plans for Tileyard North were first shared. Since then, we have followed the development closely and have been waiting to see how it could work for us.

“Needless to say, it didn’t disappoint, and we can’t wait to start the next chapter of our journey in this wonderful space.”

Open Communications at the agency's new offices at Tileyard North

Director of Open Communications, Lindsey Davies, comments: “There is a real vibe about Tileyard North and when we visited, it just felt right. A lot has changed over the last 16 years and as we evolve as an agency, we want to do so in an environment that supports, encourages and inspires us.

“We look forward to meeting with other businesses that are based at the development and to making this our home.”

Regional Manager for 2-Work, Natalie Pucher, comments: “We are really pleased to welcome Open Communications to 2-Works, Tileyard North. This is a great space for agencies, and we know that they are going to be a great addition to the businesses and co-workers we already have here.

“There is certainly an excitement across the district, and as more companies join us, we can see how the culture is bringing people together to collaborate, which is just what we want.”