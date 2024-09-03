Optegra launches new private hospital in Wetherby

Optegra Eye Health Care today announces the acquisition of a premium private eye clinic in Yorkshire, bringing its total portfolio to 25 UK hospital and clinics. As part of its extensive growth and expansion strategy, Optegra has recently launched 11 full new NHS clinics and six diagnostic clinics around the UK. Alongside this work Optegra, with the backing of investor Mid Europa, has identified an opportunity to also increase its private hospital footprint and services.

As of Monday 2 September 2024, Optegra will welcome Custom Vision Clinic in Bramham, Wetherby to join Optegra Eye Health Care.

Custom Vision Clinic is a premium, boutique-style hospital housed within a stunning setting, Bowcliffe Hall.

It was established by leading ophthalmic consultant surgeon Mr James Ball, who previously worked at Optegra, before launching this successful clinic. He now returns to Optegra as one of the company’s Ambassador surgeons and will continue to lead the treatments at Optegra in Wetherby.

Mr Ball will maintain all his staff, including fellow surgeon Mr Jack Gormley, and his team of 11 colleagues – including clinical and administrative employees.

The upmarket clinic will offer the same high quality private vision correction treatments as offered across Optegra – including LASIK, LASEK, SMILE, Lens Replacement, Presbyond, Implantable Contact Lenses and private multifocal cataract surgery.

Mr Ball said: “I am very much looking forward to my whole team working within the Optegra network and feel we are very much aligned in our commitment to providing the highest standard of patient care and treatment. I am excited to re-brand the clinic under the very well-respected Optegra banner.”

Dr. Peter J. Byloos, Optegra CEO, said: “Optegra has enjoyed a fantastic period of growth in the UK over recent years and we are delighted to have such a highly respected refractive surgeon as James Ball joining Optegra. We are very much aligned in terms of ethos, patient outcomes, right through to the technology used and treatments offered.”

Optegra Eye Health Care is a specialist provider of ophthalmic services. Established in 2007, with its first hospital opening in 2008, it has completed over one million eye procedures from its 40 eye hospitals and over 60 locations across the UK, Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia.

Optegra brings together leading-edge research, medical expertise and state-of-the-art surgical equipment. It performs more than 140,000 treatments annually, both private and publicly funded. Its top ophthalmic surgeons are renowned for their areas of expertise, offering excellent clinical outcomes and great patient service.