Optician reveals warning signs drivers shouldn’t ignore ahead of Skipton Car Show

Skipton optician shares five signs drivers should get checked out, before they get behind the wheel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend, a local opticians is sponsoring Your Skipton’s live broadcast spot at the popular Skipton Car Show.

The Specsavers store is located on Swadford Street - not too far from where the show will take place for its 11th year, transforming Skipton’s High Street into a motor enthusiast's dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is set to feature more than 200 vehicles - from speedy supercars and iconic American classics to expertly restored vintage models - guaranteed to attract car lovers across Yorkshire.

User (UGC) Submitted

To mark the occasion and support safer driving, Caroline Sullivan, store director at Specsavers Skipton, reminds drivers of the importance of good vision behind the wheel. She has shared five signs to look for to avoid any accidents:

Difficulty reading number plates and road signs Finding yourself squinting while driving Regular headaches or tired eyes during or after a journey Increased glare sensitivity from headlights or sunlight Trouble seeing your mirrors in your periphery

Caroline adds: ‘At Specsavers, we care about the safety of our community, so if you’re noticing any of these issues, it’s a good idea to get your eyes checked. To ensure everyone on the road feels safe, it’s essential for all drivers to get their sight tested every two years for safe driving, especially as we age.

‘We’re proud to support this fantastic event with Your Skipton and we can’t wait to tune into the broadcast, enjoy the cars, and celebrate with everyone on the day.’