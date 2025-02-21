Opticians commit to ongoing donations to Ryedale Community Foodbank

This month, the team at Specsavers Malton donated essential items to a local foodbank and pledged to continue providing them with much-needed items.

In a heartfelt effort to support the local community, the team at Specsavers Malton has come together this month to donate a box filled with 50 essential items to Ryedale Community Foodbank.

Their donation contained a variety of much-needed staples, including baby food and other essentials such as shower gels, pasta, soups, and more.

The opticians first heard about Ryedale Community Foodbank from their customers, with many sharing their appreciation for the support the service provides, and the impact it has had on shaping the district.

Inspired by the dedication of the foodbank volunteers, Specsavers Malton knew they wanted to get involved. So, the team has pledged to make a similar donation every three months to ensure residents aren’t going without necessary products or facing empty cupboards. Foodbanks across the UK are seeing a rising demand for their services, with more individuals and families turning to them for support in 2025. The cost-of-living crisis and economic uncertainty have pushed more people into financial hardship.

Since opening in April 2022, volunteers at Ryedale Community Foodbank have seen food insecurity grow significantly, having fed almost 9,000 across its three hubs in Malton, Pickering and Kirkbymoorside.

Rachel Patience, assistant manager at Specsavers Malton, says: ‘At Specsavers, customer care is at the heart of everything we do. We’re always emphasising to our customers the importance of a balanced diet for eye health, so it only felt right to act and put our words into practice by creating a parcel for Ryedale Community Foodbank.

‘Everyone deserves access to a meal they can be proud of, as well as essential items that keep us human, such as toiletries and treats. The reality is that many of us are closer to the poverty line than we think, which is why it’s so important to support those around us. ‘It’s been fantastic to see our entire team come together to contribute—we’re already looking forward to our next donation in May, where we hope to include even more of the essentials our community needs.’

Sue Fitter, a trustee at Ryedale Community Foodbank, says: ‘We’re incredibly grateful to the team at Specsavers Malton for their kind donation and for committing to making it a regular, quarterly contribution. Donations like this make a real difference in the lives of people across the district.

‘Since opening three years ago, we’ve helped almost 9,000 people put food on the table. However, with the cost of essentials continuing to rise, more and more families are finding themselves in need of support. Thankfully, community donations like this allow us to keep providing that lifeline.

‘Every contribution, no matter how small, helps—whether it’s checking your cupboards for items you no longer need or adding a few extra essentials to your shop to support another family in your area, it all makes a difference.’

If you’d like to donate or learn more about Ryedale Community Foodbank, visit: www.ryedalecommunityfoodbank.co.uk