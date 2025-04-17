Opticians donate Easter eggs to York Foodbank to spread cheer this spring

A team of local opticians have donated over 20 chocolate eggs this Easter to ensure struggling families can take part in the celebrations.

In a heartfelt effort to support the local community this Easter, the team at Specsavers Acomb has come together to donate over 20 chocolate eggs to York Foodbank.

Situated at Gateway Church, the optometrists dropped off their egg-cellent collection early this week, just in time for Easter weekend, to ensure families throughout York could take part in the celebrations.

In York, the average rent per month is £1,187. With this cost and the growing number of bills, as well as rising grocery prices, many individuals struggle to make ends meet.

Dawn Ellis from Specsavers Acomb delivered the Easter eggs to Gateway Church this week

Foodbanks across the UK are seeing a rising demand for their services, with more individuals and families turning to them for support in 2025. The cost-of-living crisis and economic uncertainty have pushed more people into financial hardship.

Adam Raffell, York Foodbank Manager, says: "We’re incredibly appreciative to the team at Specsavers Acomb for their thoughtful donation of Easter Eggs. It's important for those referred to us for help to have a bit of normality and dignity in the face of difficult times, and seasonal donations are always welcomed as they bring joy and a smile to the lives of people across York who face hardship.

"With the cost of weekly shops continuing to rise, more and more families are finding themselves needing support. Thankfully, community donations like this allow us to keep providing that lifeline to families in the city who are facing hunger.

"Every contribution, no matter how small, helps - whether it’s checking your cupboards for items you no longer need, or dropping kind treats to support someone in your area. If it's sealed and in-date, it all makes a difference."

Dawn Ellis, senior optical assistant at Specsavers Acomb, says: "At Specsavers, customer care is at the heart of everything we do, and we want to ensure everyone in our community feels special this Easter. It’s a popular time to give thanks, and we wanted to do just that and give people the chance to celebrate the season.

"It’s been fantastic to see our entire team come together to contribute - we’re hoping next year to expand our donation and encourage our customers to get involved in the hope we can put a smile on many more children’s faces this half term."