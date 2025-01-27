Opticians help over 180 children stay visible during winter
This winter, a team of opticians has provided over 180 hi-vis vests to children across Acomb to ensure they stay safe and seen during the darker months.
Specsavers partnered with three local Scout Groups: Elvington, Acomb and Holgate, each receiving 50 vests. The donation allowed the children to enjoy their outdoor activities and evening events while staying visible.
Last month, Acomb Beavers put their vests to good use by going into York's centre to safely watch the Christmas light switch on and enjoy the festive magic.
Julie Owen, team leader at Acomb Beavers, said: 'We are incredibly grateful to Specsavers Acomb for providing hi-vis vests for our young Beavers. Their safety is at the heart of everything we do, and these vests ensure that they can be seen clearly during our evening activities, which is especially important as we expand our outdoor programme through the darker months.
'They've already been put to good use at York's Christmas light switch-on and will continue to be used throughout the year. With over 100 young people aged 4–18 in our group, this generous contribution enables us to focus on what matters most: teaching valuable life skills and ensuring everyone can safely participate in a wide range of experiences.'
Continuing their support towards children's safety in the area, Specsavers Acomb also handed out vests to over 30 children who visited for an eye test, helping kids stay safe on their walks or rides to school.
With most of the UK entering 2025 with yellow weather warnings, this donation couldn't have come at a better time.
Lucy King, store manager at Specsavers Acomb, said: 'When we learnt that the local Scout and Beaver groups required hi-vis vests for their winter outings, we were more than happy to help. We wanted to ensure the young explorers could continue enjoying their outdoor activities safely.
'Since the end of last year, we've provided vests in-store to children popping in to get tested to help keep them safe on their way to and from school, giving parents and teachers peace of mind. We're proud to play a part in keeping our community's children safe as they explore, learn, and grow.'
For more details on the full range of eye health and hearing care services, including OCT scans available at Specsavers Acomb, head to: www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/acomb or call: 01904 520 050.