Opticians hold summer fun day to help make eye care accessible for families

On Saturday, a team of opticians hosted a family fun day to celebrate the summer holidays and to make visiting a healthcare setting more comfortable for kids.

Specsavers on Market Place hosted a family fun day this weekend to make healthcare check-ups more accessible for families during the holidays, encouraging children to enjoy visiting a healthcare setting.

The store, which is locally owned and run, was full of excitement and featured a variety of family-friendly activities. This included games, a colouring station, a spin the wheel with a selection of prizes, and the most anticipated highlight of the day – a face painter who transformed children into their favourite characters.

It provided the optical team with a wonderful opportunity to connect with local families and emphasise the importance of early eye testing for children.

Making it a special day helped ensure that the children visiting did not have a daunting experience. For some children, a healthcare environment can be scary; they aimed to make it a fun and memorable experience during the six-week break.

Amy Sheldon, director at Specsavers Pocklington, said: ‘At Specsavers, we understand the importance of children’s health and wanted to create a way to make it an exciting experience for children this summer – and the face painting helped some children gain the confidence of their chosen character to try the new experience.

‘We were delighted to welcome so many families on Saturday and hope we’ve successfully informed parents about the importance of regular check-ups, especially as many are ticking off their back-to-school to-do list – eye tests should be high on that list to ensure children feel confident in the classroom and their daily lives.

‘Regular eye tests can identify issues that might not be immediately obvious, making them an essential part of every child's healthcare routine. We advise all our customers that it’s best for children to have their eyes tested at least every two years to ensure healthy vision. We hope we’ve made visiting any healthcare setting a little less daunting for children in Pocklington.’