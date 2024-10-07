Opticians launches NHS-funded emergency service
The NHS-funded Community Urgent Eyecare Scheme means that customers can visit the town’s Specsavers store for minor eye conditions such as irritable eyes, ingrown eyelashes, or sudden onset issues like flashes, floaters, and vision loss, without the need for a GP or hospital visit.
If a serious condition is detected during an examination, optometrists can then refer customers to the local hospital, ensuring they receive the appropriate specialist care without delay. This seamless process ensures customers are treated promptly and efficiently, reducing potential risks associated with undiagnosed eye conditions.
Alongside this much-needed service, the store has invested in new Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine. This technology allows the optometrist to take a 3D image of the back of customers’ eyes to help spot serious conditions such as glaucoma up to four years earlier than traditional methods.
Bilal Ayaz, retail director at Specsavers Goole, comments: ‘We are really pleased to finally receive our CUES contract. It will allow us to treat our customers for any minor eye conditions right away, here in store.
‘Hopefully, we can help to take the strain off our GPs and ensure customers are seen to promptly, as we understand how scary it can to have a sudden change in vision.
‘Additionally, our new service removes barriers to healthcare for community members, who can now receive the care they need without the need for lengthy travel or delays. So, if anyone has the slightest doubt about their eye health, or notices a change in their vision, they should seek the advice of an optician right away.’
For more details on the full range of eye health and hearing care services available at Specsavers Goole, including OCT scans, head to https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/goole or call on 01405 760 699
