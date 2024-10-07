Opticians launches NHS-funded emergency service

An NHS-funded scheme has been launched to enable people in Goole to access eyecare services more quickly and efficiently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NHS-funded Community Urgent Eyecare Scheme means that customers can visit the town’s Specsavers store for minor eye conditions such as irritable eyes, ingrown eyelashes, or sudden onset issues like flashes, floaters, and vision loss, without the need for a GP or hospital visit.

If a serious condition is detected during an examination, optometrists can then refer customers to the local hospital, ensuring they receive the appropriate specialist care without delay. This seamless process ensures customers are treated promptly and efficiently, reducing potential risks associated with undiagnosed eye conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside this much-needed service, the store has invested in new Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) machine. This technology allows the optometrist to take a 3D image of the back of customers’ eyes to help spot serious conditions such as glaucoma up to four years earlier than traditional methods.

Goole Specsavers launches NHS-funded scheme for customers to access urgent eyecare efficiently

Bilal Ayaz, retail director at Specsavers Goole, comments: ‘We are really pleased to finally receive our CUES contract. It will allow us to treat our customers for any minor eye conditions right away, here in store.

‘Hopefully, we can help to take the strain off our GPs and ensure customers are seen to promptly, as we understand how scary it can to have a sudden change in vision.

‘Additionally, our new service removes barriers to healthcare for community members, who can now receive the care they need without the need for lengthy travel or delays. So, if anyone has the slightest doubt about their eye health, or notices a change in their vision, they should seek the advice of an optician right away.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad