Opticians reveal new look to elevate customer experience

An Otley based opticians has started 2025 off with a brand-new look to keep up with growing demand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A local opticians has started 2025 off with a brand-new look to keep up with growing demand.

Specsavers on 7-9 Kirkgate has received a sleek revamp which includes a new layout to enhance their customers’ experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illuminated stands now brighten the shop floor, making it more inviting and spacious—allowing customers to browse the latest frames with ease.

Specsavers on 7-9 Kirkgate has received a sleek revamp which includes a new layout to enhance their customers’ experience.

The upgrade also included a paint refresh, which has given the space a more modern feel, reflecting the high standard of care customers have come to expect from the team.

Georgia Tinnion, store manager at Specsavers Otley, says: ‘Everyone on the team is excited by the store's new look and feel, and we can’t wait to welcome customers through the doors. This transformation has been designed with them in mind, ensuring a more inviting and accessible space.

‘Our new layout is not only designed to enhance the shopping experience but also allows us to continue growing and delivering the exceptional level of care our customers deserve every time they book an appointment with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We are proud to be part of Otley’s community, providing essential services. This investment reflects our continued commitment to existing and potential customers alike.’