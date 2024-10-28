Opticians to host Halloween fun days this half term – making eye tests less scary for kids

This half term, children in Ripon have the chance to kick off Halloween early with a day of spooktacular activities at Specsavers Ripon.

Kids are invited to arrive on 31 October in their best costumes for a chance to win a £50 voucher to Little Ripon Bookshop. The lucky winner will be able to treat themselves to a variety of books to get them in the festive spirit this half term.

There will also be a colouring station waiting to bring their favourite spooky characters to life, while they await to be seen by the opticians.

The team at Ripon Specsavers has been carving pumpkins, ready for their Halloween fun day on Thursday

The Specsavers team understand that for some children, visiting a healthcare environment can often feel daunting. They hope to show that there’s no need to fear getting their eyes tested – the only scary thing on the day will be their wonderful costumes.

Annette Duffy, retail director at Specsavers Ripon, says: ‘We understand that visiting the optician can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming for kids. That’s why we’re hosting our fun day from 31 to 1 November, hoping to create a welcoming, engaging environment where children can feel excited about taking care of their vision.

‘Our goal is to ease their worry, so the next time they visit any healthcare professional, they'll feel more comfortable. Everyone at the store is looking forward to welcoming everyone and we can’t wait to see all the amazing Halloween costumes!’

