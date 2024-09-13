Ordnance Survey opens its first shop in GO Outdoors store in York

Inspirational space inside Europe’s biggest ever outdoors store - Go Outdoors in the Vangarde Shopping Centre, York - brings the outdoors to life to customers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new and innovative shopping experience has been launched by Ordnance Survey to inspire outdoor lovers to get outside.

OS – in partnership with Go Outdoors – has created a unique retail space for customers of Go Outdoors’ huge new store that has been designed to inspire and equip outdoor enthusiasts with everything they need for their next adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors to the store are being encouraged to use the space as a hub for planning days out in Yorkshire and beyond. It contains a dwell area, where people can browse the full range of OS maps and products while charging their phones. There is a map table – the largest in retail –and an Augmented Reality map of Snowdonia with technology that allows i-Phone users to point at the floor and turn a 2D map into a spectacular 3D one to enjoy.

A complete range of OS mapping for Yorkshire is on hand to inspire visitors to the new shop.

Other notable features inside the shop include Britain’s newest trig pillar, some of the biggest wall maps of the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors ever created, timelines denoting OS’s fascinating history, video content highlighting outstanding areas of Yorkshire to visit, and other maps of Britain’s National Parks.

OS’s Leisure Managing Director, Nick Giles, said: “It is fantastic to be able to welcome everyone to this wonderful interactive space inside Go Outdoors in York. There’s so much here for customers to engage with and experience.

“It’s the only place in the country where the full range and breadth of official OS products, from maps to picnic gear, can be found and tried in one place.

“Please pop-in and take a look – we hope by the time you leave you’ll have plenty of ideas about what to do and where to go for your next outdoor adventure.”